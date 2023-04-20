FORECAST: Near-record warmth before rain returns

WEATHER HEADLINES

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Today 12 PM to 8 PM

Period of rain expected Friday & Friday night

Thunder Over Louisville Outlook: Rain exits early, spotty drizzle, cloudy & cool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Red Flag (Fire) Warning is in place today due to elevated fire danger. The recent lack of rain and low humidity today can allow fires to spread quickly. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs in the 80s. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. Clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 50s and low 60s.

Rain moves into the region around sunrise Friday. Rain takes over the region tomorrow morning and sticks around most of the day. Areas along and east of I-65 could experience a brief chance of gusty thunderstorms during the mid-afternoon. Temperatures will vary depending on rainfall. Additional rounds of rain, heavy at times, move in Friday night as an area of low-pressure tracks past the region. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are possible through this timeframe; totals decrease further east.

We’ll continue to monitor rain chances for Thunder Over Louisville as a secondary low pressure center traveling along the front gives us another wave of rain Saturday morning. Thunder Over Louisville will be cool and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and temperatures in the 40s by fireworks time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.