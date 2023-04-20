FORECAST: Rain arrives on Friday, keeping an eye on Thunder Over Louisville’s rain chance and winds

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain slowly pushes in on Friday

Saturday starts dry for Thunder Over Louisville, but scattered showers and wind gusts arrive by afternoon

Frosty mornings return by late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as winds settle down somewhat. The constant flow of warm, moist air into our region will keep low temperatures from many areas in dipping below the 60s. Rain chances will increase as we head toward Friday morning.

Rain will continue to press in slowly from the west during the morning on Friday, with embedded thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s, with warmer readings possible in Southern Kentucky.

The most widespread and steady rain will occur Friday night as an area of low pressure moves through. By the time the rain exits early Saturday morning we’ll be left with rainfall totals over one inch in most cases, with some isolated two inch totals.

While Saturday starts mainly dry with some sunshine, clouds will rapidly develop during the day with some isolated to scattered showers. Winds may also present issues for the Thunder Over Louisville air show as gusts up to 35 MPH are possible.

The fireworks show looks cool and mainly dry with temperatures falling into the 40s as we wrap up Thunder Over Louisville Saturday night. Temperatures will eventually end up in the 30s Sunday morning, which puts us in frost territory.

Sunday during the day looks dry and cool with highs in the 50s.

Another frosty morning is with us on Monday before slightly milder weather arrives for the rest of next week, but note that it will still be somewhat cool as highs only top out in the 60s.

