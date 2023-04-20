FORECAST: Very warm and windy afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

RED FLAG WARNING (fire danger) through 8pm

Period of rain expected Friday & Friday night

Thunder Over Louisville Outlook: Sunny early with PM clouds/spotty shower

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Red Flag WARNING (for fire danger) through the afternoon hours on Thursday. It will be breezy and quite warm with highs nearing record levels (Louisville record is 87° set in 1976). Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph at times this afternoon.

Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of our next system. Clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 50s and low 60s.

Rain moves into the region around sunrise Friday. A dry morning for many with rain increase west to east through lunch. Mid-afternoon thunderstorms may pop east of I-65 that will help expand the coverage of rain for most areas by the afternoon commute into the evening hours.

Steady rain is likely for several hours through Friday evening to just after midnight. Afterwards, a drying-out period will take place SW to NE for the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts of a solid inch are likely but locally higher totals are possible.

Saturday looks to kick off with some sunshine but clouds will likely re-develop into the afternoon hours.

In addition, spotty showers will try to form as well. They will be spotty but have a plan in place in case you need to briefly seek shelter. Temperatures will generally be in the 50s during the day.

Skies will clear quickly during the evening for the fireworks with temperatures dropping through the 40s.

