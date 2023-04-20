Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Grocery employee faces charges after needles found in food in Pa.

FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in...
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in groceries that customers returned after buying at a Pennsylvania store.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An underage employee of an eastern Pennsylvania supermarket will be charged in connection with sewing needles found in bagged vegetables and Tastykake packages customers returned after buying, police said Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police are recommending customers check their groceries for tampering if they bought them from a Giant supermarket in suburban Allentown between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19, when troopers were alerted.

Troopers did not say what led them to blame an employee of the supermarket in Lower Macungie Township. The suspect is a minor and was not named. Charges were forthcoming, police said.

Police also did not say if anyone reported being injured by one of the sewing needles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Male High School
Student injured after multiple fights confirmed at Male High School
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update

Latest News

A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Family & Children’s Place hosted its annual Champions for Children breakfast on Thursday...
Louisville organization hosts fundraiser to prevent child abuse, neglect
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
'Lower that baby's voice': Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Biden’s labor secretary nominee Julie Su faces doubts in Senate