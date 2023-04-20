LIST: Here's where you can go to watch Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re still looking for a place to catch Thunder Over Louisville this Saturday, there are several locations hosting watch parties and events in the Louisville-area.

Of course, if you don’t plan on heading out, WAVE will have live coverage of the entire Thunder Over Louisville show starting at 2:30 p.m., which can be seen on TV and online here.

Here’s a list of several locations bringing people in for Thunder Over Louisville:

Location: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Time: 3 p.m.

Prices: General admission prices start at $430 for table of two

This family-friendly event offers a view of the air show and fireworks in the KFC Yum! Center’s top floor Spirit Room, and includes a dinner and dessert buffet, cash bar, and additional entertainment.

Location: Goodbounce Pickleball Yard, 1515 River Shore Drive

Time: Noon

Prices: $10 for general admission

Just east of the Big Four Bridge, guests will be able to view the Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks along with live music, food, drinks and family-friendly activities.

For more information, click or tap here.

Location: Kentucky Science Center, 727 W Main St.

Time: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $45 for member general admission, $60 for non-member general admission

View the air show and fireworks from the 8th Street and Washington Street parking lot and enjoy family-friendly, hands-on activities within the Kentucky Science Center.

For more information on ThunderBlast, click or tap here.

Location: The Jefferson, 715 W Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville

Time: Doors open at 1 p.m.

Prices: $75 for general admission

This event venue offers a great location to view Thunder Over Louisville on the Indiana side. There will be food, drinks, live music all day long.

For more information, click or tap here.

Location: Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, 501 W. Main St.

Time: Doors open at 2 p.m.

Prices: $50 for adults, $25 for children 12 and younger

Watch Thunder Over Louisville from three levels of the Kentucky Center building and enjoy live entertainment from Redline Performing Arts and the Juggernaut Jug Band.

For more information, click or tap here.

Location: Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams Street

Time: Tailgating begins at 6 a.m., gates open at 11 a.m.

Prices: Starting at $25 for general admission

Have a great view for the air show and fireworks while enjoying the Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC games broadcast inside the stadium. Other attractions include a flight simulator, magician and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Location: Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, 3210 D.W. Griffith Lane, La Grange

Time: Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Prices: Free admission, additional charge for 10:30 p.m. movie

Watch WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville on the big screen! A concession stand will be open for food and drinks, and a late movie will be played following the fireworks show (separate ticket purchase required.)

For more information on Sauerbeck Drive-In, click or tap here.

Location: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 East Main Street

Time: Gates open at noon, game begins at 2:05 p.m.

Prices: Starting at $25 for general admission

It’s a full day of fun at Louisville Slugger Field, with the Louisville Bats taking on the Charlotte Knights at 2:05 p.m. A live concert will follow the game, leading to a great view of the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Location: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road

Time: Gates open at 9 a.m.

Prices: Free admission, first-come first-serve for seating

Find a spot near the river for a great all-day view of the Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks. Thunder Chow Wagon opens at 11 a.m. for food and drinks, with Meijer Family Fun Zone also opening near the Big Four Bridge for family activities.

No tents, stakes, tape, pets, drones or open alcohol containers allowed.

For more information, click or tap here.

Road closures for the Louisville-area can be found here, as well as closures in southern Indiana.

TARC is offering fare-free rides all-day on Thunder. For more information, click or tap here.

WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville begins at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.