LMPD: Man killed in stabbing in Russell neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has started an investigation after a man was killed in a stabbing in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Plymouth Court on Thursday at about 7:15 a.m. They found a man who had been stabbed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisville Metro police said this appears to have been a domestic incident and all parties involved have been accounted for.

