Louisville organization hosts fundraiser to prevent child abuse, neglect

Family & Children’s Place hosted its annual Champions for Children breakfast on Thursday morning, which is the organization’s only fundraiser event of the year.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local organization protecting children from abuse and neglect hosted a fundraiser in honor of April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Family & Children’s Place hosted its annual Champions for Children breakfast on Thursday morning, which is the organization’s only fundraiser event of the year.

President and CEO of Family & Children’s Place, Pam Darnall, said child abuse is preventable if families are given the proper resources.

“All child abuse and neglect is 100% preventable, and the best way we prevent child abuse is we support families and young parents and new parents to make sure they have the resources and the understanding they need on how to parent those babies safely,” Darnall said.

The organization said it hopes to raise $140,000 in honor of its 140th anniversary.

To learn more and make a donation, click or tap here.

