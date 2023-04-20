Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Urban League challenges lawmakers to act on “unimaginable bloodshed”

Seizing on a moment to act, the Louisville Urban League and its partners called on officials and the public to do more and do better.
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seizing on a moment to act, the Louisville Urban League and its partners called on officials and the public to do more and do better in fighting the city’s gun violence.

“We lost 166 people to homicides last year,” Cities United Executive Director Anthony Smith said. “60 of those folks were under the age of 18. If babies dying in your streets don’t move you, I don’t know what else will.”

Citing more than 20 dead and injured by gun violence in the last 12 days, The Louisville Urban League responded to what it described as the city’s “unimaginable bloodshed and heartache.”

The League called on the Republican dominated legislature to repeal recent laws making it easier to buy and carry firearms.

Instead, it wants lawmakers to pass a red flag law, close the background check loophole on guns shows and private sales, outlaw guns left unattended in vehicles and require reporting of stolen guns.

If the state doesn’t give Louisville the legal authority to pass its own gun laws, The League urged Metro Council to act anyway and defend the move in court.

”It is past time for us to speak out and say this is what is right for our city,” Louisville Urban League interim President Lyndon Pryor said. “And if somebody, whether that be the AG of this state, or somebody else who wants to come out of the shadows and sue us for it, then let them sue.”

The League and its partners also criticized how common perceptions of black shooters and victims compare less favorably to their white counterparts.

The League argued that humanizing everyone caught up in the violence would lead to better prevention.

”We have a lot of parents that call us that want to know, ‘What happened to my baby? Why was it that my child got killed? Can you help me find my daughter?’ Those kinds of things like that,” President of No More Red Dots Eddie Woods said.  “This is way deeper than what a lot of folks think about. This is deeper than the 6 o’clock news.”

Representatives of the Community Foundation of Louisville also discussed needed changes to philanthropy, calling for charitable funds to support survivors of gun violence.

