Louisville Zoo celebrating International Flamingo Day with ‘pink out’ event

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Louisville Zoo hosting the largest Chilean flock of flamingos in North America, the organization is planning a big celebration for its flamingos as part of International Flamingo Day on April 26.

The zoo said it is welcoming guests to the “pink out” event on April 26, where people will receive $2 off admission for wearing their brightest pink outfits, according to a release.

The flock, also called a “flamboyance,” features 89 birds with two more birds expected to arrive soon.

At 11 a.m. on International Flamingo Day, the flamboyance will march into the zoo’s Americas Zone habitat in a flurry of pink, the zoo said.

“Flamingos are very social birds and thrive in large groups. It has been shown that larger flocks in human care are more successful at nesting, hatching eggs and raising chicks,” Louisville Zoo Bird Curator James McKinney said in a release.

International Flamingo Day was created in 2020 by the Flamingo Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature to draw attention to the difference of six flamingo species.

For more information on the Louisville Zoo, click or tap here.

