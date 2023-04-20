Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor reveals reforms for Metro Corrections

The reforms focus on mental heath and transparency.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration is rolling out new changes to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections to improve inmate and jailer safety.

The jail has been under intense scrutiny following a string of deaths earlier this year.

He announced three reforms on Thursday that will be built upon.

The first two relate to mental health. The first reform strengthens how new inmates are screened.

Going forward, when someone is booked into jail, there is now a mental health professional with a master’s level of education in the facility at all times.

That person will be able to better screen inmates for mental health needs.

Greenberg also announced the metro is seeking a bidder for a new jail medical contract.

The contract will focus much more on providing mental health, detox care, and treating substance abuse.

The current provider’s contract expires at the end of July.

“This is a simple, but critical change that can produce better health and safety outcomes for our entire population and staff,” Greenberg said.

The administration also announced it has created a new publicly available dashboard showing jail statistics.

That’s supposed to improve transparency.

The mayor said more reforms are coming, but these are the first he can announce for LMDC since taking office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Male High School
Student injured after multiple fights confirmed at Male High School
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
Seizing on a moment to act, the Louisville Urban League and its partners called on officials...
Louisville Urban League challenges lawmakers to act on “unimaginable bloodshed”
Students can try fishing, canoeing and take a pontoon ride. All of the activities are inclusive...
Boy Scouts hold Adventure Camp for special needs students
For the second year in a row, students from Eastside Middle School are singing and acting out...
Eastside Middle School students play in ‘Frozen Junior’ musical