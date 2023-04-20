Mayor reveals reforms for Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration is rolling out new changes to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections to improve inmate and jailer safety.

The jail has been under intense scrutiny following a string of deaths earlier this year.

He announced three reforms on Thursday that will be built upon.

The first two relate to mental health. The first reform strengthens how new inmates are screened.

Going forward, when someone is booked into jail, there is now a mental health professional with a master’s level of education in the facility at all times.

That person will be able to better screen inmates for mental health needs.

Greenberg also announced the metro is seeking a bidder for a new jail medical contract.

The contract will focus much more on providing mental health, detox care, and treating substance abuse.

The current provider’s contract expires at the end of July.

“This is a simple, but critical change that can produce better health and safety outcomes for our entire population and staff,” Greenberg said.

The administration also announced it has created a new publicly available dashboard showing jail statistics.

That’s supposed to improve transparency.

The mayor said more reforms are coming, but these are the first he can announce for LMDC since taking office.

