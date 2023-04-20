Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare pours foundation for new West Louisville hospital



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Norton Healthcare celebrated one of the first steps in constructing a new hospital in the West End of Louisville.

On Thursday, a ceremony was held for the pour of Norton West Louisville Hospital’s foundation. The hospital is the first newly constructed hospital in West Louisville in more than 150 years, Norton Healthcare said.

The $100 million investment for the new hospital, at the corner of 28th Street and Broadway, was announced by Norton Healthcare in Feb. 2022. The organization has been working with the community on input for what the new hospital would provide.

Once completed, the hospital will provide primary care services, an emergency department, as well as inpatient care and outpatient services.

Following the foundation pour, crews roughed-in plumbing and poured the concrete slab, with the next step in construction to erect the steel.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

