Owensboro Public Works Dept. declares ‘War on Potholes’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials say if you know of a pothole in the city that needs to be fixed, to let them know.

Officials say they typically pop up in the colder months.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, they say it’s the perfect time to fix them.

According to a release, beginning this week the Owensboro Street Department is asking you to report bad areas around the city.

For those who may know of any potholes that need fixed, you can contact them at 270-687-4444 or by email: cityaction@owensboro.org.

