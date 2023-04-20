Penn’s Markus Burton named 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball

Burton received the award on April 19, 2023.
Burton received the award on April 19, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - It’s been 45 years since Indiana Mr. Basketball called the South Bend/Mishawaka area home.

Penn High School senior guard Markus Burton has finally put an end to that streak.

Burton was named this year’s recipient of the prestigious award during the Indiana High School Sports Awards banquet on Wednesday night at Butler University, making him the first Indiana Mr. Basketball from Michiana since Warsaw’s Kevin Ault in 1996 and the first from South Bend/Mishawaka since LaSalle’s David Magley in 1978.

“It was nerve-racking. My heart was beating extremely fast,” Burton said afterwards. “When they called my name, it just felt so relieving to go up to the stage and know that I won Mr. Basketball.”

Burton took the stage to accept the award in front of thunderous applause, but no one was louder than his biggest support group — his family.

“My family means a lot to me,” Burton said. “A lot of my family members came to a lot of games. They showed a lot of support, not just for me, but my teammates, too. I couldn’t ask for a better fan base than that, and I just want to thank them, and I love them all.”

Burton, who was named to the 2023 Indiana All-Stars roster earlier this month, is Penn’s first-ever All-Star team selection for boys basketball. The Notre Dame commit scored 909 points as a senior, averaging 30.3 points (which led the state), 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 steals per game to lead the Kingsmen within one point of a Class 4A state finals appearance.

For his career, Burton scored 2,273 points to rank No. 20 on the state’s all-time scoring list. He’s also the all-time scoring leader in St. Joseph County boys basketball history and Kingsmen boys basketball history.

No one knows the importance of this award to a community better than his head coach, Al Rhodes, who has now coached three Indiana Mr. Basketball winners — Jeff Grose (Warsaw, 1985), Ault, and Burton.

“Penn High School has never had an Indiana All-Star let alone a Mr. Basketball,” Rhodes said. “So, for Markus to be our first All-Star and bring the kind of recognition that Mr. Basketball does to the northern part of the state, it’s great for our whole area. Especially since he’s staying and going to be playing at Notre Dame.”

According to Tom Noie from our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Burton will be the third Indiana Mr. Basketball to play at Notre Dame since 2000, and the first since 2009 when Luke Zeller (2005 winner) closed his collegiate career.

Burton was one of six finalists for Indiana Mr. Basketball. The other five finalists were Xavier Booker (Indianapolis Cathedral), Myles Colvin (Heritage Christian), Zane Doughty (Ben Davis), Joey Hart (Linton-Stockton), and Mason Jones (Valparaiso).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NCAA

Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith makes official visit to LSU, sources say

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Dustin Vogt
ESPN’s top rated women’s basketball transfer was at LSU on Tuesday to meet with this year’s National Champions, sources confirm.

National

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
He spent eight seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Houston.

Kentucky

UK indoor sports to play at Rupp during Memorial Coliseum renovation

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky Gymnastics, Volleyball and Women’s Basketball teams for the 2023-24 season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes an $82 million renovation.

Digital Derby Guide

3 Weeks to Derby: Derby favorites arriving at Churchill Downs

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Dustin Vogt
Derby favorite Forte arrived in Churchill following a 14-hour ride from South Florida.

Latest News

Digital Derby Guide

Churchill Downs temporary paddock taking form for Kentucky Derby 149

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Sean Baute
The $200 million project to renovate the track is in progress, with an estimated completion in 2024.

News

Churchill Downs temporary paddock taking form for Kentucky Derby 149

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
The $200 million project to renovate the track is in progress, with an estimated completion in 2024.

News

3 Weeks to Derby: Derby favorites arriving at Churchill Downs

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers said many Derby favorites are making their way to Louisville.

Digital Derby Guide

Derby Festival crowns 2023 Queen

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
|
By Quenton Robertson
Chosen each year as ambassadors for the Kentucky Derby Festival, the Royal Court is made up of outstanding young women from around the state.

Events

WWE SmackDown returns to Louisville in August

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
|
By Dustin Vogt
Your favorite WWE superstars are coming back to Louisville as WWE Friday Night SmackDown heads to the KFC Yum! Center this August.

Sports

KCD Looks to Defend its State Title in Mario Kart

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Kendrick Haskins
Kentucky Country Day looks to win second straight state championship in Mario Kart.