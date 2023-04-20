Recent violence has people split about attending Thunder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fear of thunder is a real thing this year if you’ve been on social media lately.

Not because of the fireworks in the air, but rather the fired shots on the ground these days around Louisville as gun violence explodes.

To go or not to go, is the question many are contemplating right now.

The buzz surrounding Thunder is a different this year.

After two mass shootings last week, with one of them in a crowded public park, many are concerned about how safe it is to venture out in a crowd.

However, Thunder is a tradition for many families in Louisville. And a lot of them say the violence isn’t going to stop them from living their lives.

We asked people on Facebook: Do you plan on going to Thunder Over Louisville this year?

The answers included a mix of yeses and nos. Many people who said no are concerned about safety.

One viewer posted:

“Heck no!! Perfect setting for a shooting with the loud fireworks. I used to go and never thought about it. All of these shootings have me thinking this way.”

Another said:

“I wish I could take my kids down there and enjoy it like I did as a kid. But Louisville isn’t as safe as it was before.”

With 14 people being shot and killed last week, it’s understandable.

And since hundreds of thousands of people will be at Waterfront Park Saturday, we stopped by the park Wednesday afternoon to ask people in person.

“It ain’t gonna stop us from coming. Our kids aren’t gonna let us. No they’re not,” said Antwawn and Jeannetta Shackleford.

The Shacklefords were enjoying the sunshine and fishing in the Ohio River. They go to Thunder every year and don’t plan on breaking their tradition.

“To me it really don’t bother me none at all because it’s shooting everywhere you go,” Jeannetta said.

“There’s danger everywhere so you can’t let that scare you from going out and having a good time,” Antwawn said.

That was a common theme among the people we talked to.

“If we have to be scared to go outside, what’s life even worth living?” Leshaun Wilson asked.

Thomas and Leshaun Wilson have lived in Louisville their entire lives.

They have a good view of the air and the fireworks show from their home, but said they might come down to the Waterfront during the day.

They said they aren’t worried about Thunder’s safety, but they will keep an eye on their surroundings.

“I mean you could be in a grocery store and something happens so you just gotta be aware of everything,” Leshaun said. “Expect the unexpected some times because you never what’s going to happen the way this world is,” said Thomas.

Samantha Clancy isn’t coming to Thunder, but for a different reason.

“It’s too many people in too small a space,” Clancy said. “Fireworks are nice, I’m not going to fault anyone for coming down here, but it’s a little too crowded. It’s a bit much. It’s a bit much.”

When it comes to safety concerns, she feels the same way as the Shacklefords and the Wilsons.

“I think that’s a little overblown,” Clancy said. “There’s gun violence in Louisville and every single city.”

While they won’t release the specifics, LMPD says they have a plan to respond to any kind of event that could happen at Thunder.

