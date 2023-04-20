Silver Creek High School juvenile student arrested after false bomb threat

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A juvenile student was arrested after a bomb threat call was made Wednesday at Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana.

The Sellersburg Police Department said that the school received a call around noon saying there was a bomb inside a bathroom.

Students were evacuated from the building while authorities searched. An all-clear was given around 1:20 p.m. since no bomb was found.

Charges are not known at this time as the bomb threat continues to be investigated.

