Silver Creek High School juvenile student arrested after false bomb threat
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A juvenile student was arrested after a bomb threat call was made Wednesday at Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana.
The Sellersburg Police Department said that the school received a call around noon saying there was a bomb inside a bathroom.
Students were evacuated from the building while authorities searched. An all-clear was given around 1:20 p.m. since no bomb was found.
Charges are not known at this time as the bomb threat continues to be investigated.
