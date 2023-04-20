Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Silver Creek High School juvenile student arrested after false bomb threat

(Source: News and Tribune)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A juvenile student was arrested after a bomb threat call was made Wednesday at Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana.

The Sellersburg Police Department said that the school received a call around noon saying there was a bomb inside a bathroom.

Students were evacuated from the building while authorities searched. An all-clear was given around 1:20 p.m. since no bomb was found.

Charges are not known at this time as the bomb threat continues to be investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Male High School
Student injured after multiple fights confirmed at Male High School
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update

Latest News

Air show acts announced for Thunder Over Louisville’s 30th anniversary
LIST: Here's where you can go to watch Thunder Over Louisville
LMPD: Man killed in stabbing in Russell neighborhood
We’re asking you to pick what WAVE Sunrise anchor Shannon Cogan and WAVE Sunrise meteorologist...
VOTE NOW: What should Shannon Cogan and Tawana Andrew wear on Derby Day?
Recent violence has people split about attending Thunder