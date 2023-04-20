Students at Fairdale High School participate in mass casualty training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fairdale High School students participated in mass casualty incident training on Thursday morning to learn how to treat wounded individuals.

The training program was created in collaboration with Fairdale High School Fire and EMT Academy to help teach the next generation of first responders.

Students were given a scenario with multiple severe injuries and given an opportunity to use their training to handle the situation and treat injuries.

“It sounds scary, but it’s a simulation,” Travis Burden, assistant principal with Civil Service Academy said. “We are going to have a simulated bus accident, and of course our law enforcement students are going to respond to the scene. They’re going to get 911 dispatchers call where they are actually going to simulate themselves arrive to the scene respond to that accident along with our fire science students.”

Officials with local fire departments and Louisville EMS provide equipment to help the students have more hands-on experience.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.