Thunder Over Louisville Air Show pilots arrive at Kentucky Air National Guard Base

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, more than 60 aircraft will perform in Thunder Over Louisville’s Air Show, both military and civilian.

Thursday afternoon, several of the acts arrived at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville.

This year’s show will feature performances by the U.S Air Force and U.S Navy F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams, the Ohio Air National Guard’s F-16 Vipers, the U.S. Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and Golden Knights Parachute Team, and the Kentucky Air National Guard’s new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The air show is set to start at 3 p.m. on April 22, and will feature a variety of military and civilian air acts leading up to the big fireworks show at 9 p.m., according to KDF.

Performances include The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo and Heritage Flight, Navy F-35 Demo and Growler Demo with Legacy Flight, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Matt Younkin’s “Magic by Moonlight” performance and numerous warbirds taking to the skies.

The full lineup in alphabetical order is listed below:

123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)

A-10 Warthog (122nd Fighter Wing, Ft. Wayne, IN)

C-130J Super Hercules (Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville ANG Base KY)

C-17 Globemaster III (167th Airlift Wing, ANG Base, Martinsburg, WV)

U.S. Army Golden Knights, Fort Bragg, NC

CT-155, (4 Wing Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force, Alberta CA)

CT-142, (1 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force, Winnipeg, CA)

E-2C Hawkeye, Naval Air Station Norfolk, VA

EA-18 Growler Demo Team, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA

Navy Legacy Flight

F-8F Bearcat

F-16 Viper (180th FW, Toledo ANG, OH)

USAF F-35A Demo Team (Hill AFB, UT)

Navy F-35C Demo Team (Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA)

F-86 Saber, (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan IL)

HC-144 Ocean Sentry, (U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile AL)

KC-46 Pegasus, (Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst AFB, PA)

KC-135 Stratotanker (70th ARS, Grissom ARB, IN)

P-8 Orion, (U.S. Navy Air Test and Eval Squadron 1, Pax River)

P-51D “Swamp Fox”

USAF Heritage Flight

T-38A Talon (Beale AFB, CA)

Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo - Younkin Airshows

UH-60 Blackhawk, (8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, Ft. Knox KY)

UPS Airlines Airbus 300 (Louisville IAP, KY)

Waco Taperwing (Nick Coleman, Louisville KY)

Yak 52 (Bowman Field, Louisville KY)

One of the newest fighter jets out of the US Air Force to be featured in the air show is the F-35.

Pilot Major Kristin Wolfe described what it’s like flying the jet during Thunder.

”It’s pretty mission focused, I guess,” Wolfe said. “It’s only me up there. All I hear is the radio calls that I am making to my safety officer on the ground. So I don’t hear the music... the cheering. You don’t see people. It is very focused.”

Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer from the Kentucky Air National Guard coordinated the Thunder Air Show and will be flying the C-130.

”It’s actually a wonderful aircraft,” Ketterer said. “It’s a tactical airplane. We fly it low level. We fly airdrop. We can deliver approximately 40,000 pound of cargo just about anywhere in the world. For for most of of us we fell in love with aviation and air show, so this reminds us, why do we do this. And seeing other people be inspired is just... it is refreshing.”

The 34th production of Thunder Over Louisville, with the theme “Through the Decades,” can be seen live on WAVE News and on WAVE’s streaming platforms on April 22 starting at 2:30 p.m.

