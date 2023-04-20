UofL students protest demanding LGBTQ+ support from the university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students rallied at the University of Louisville this afternoon in support of their LGBTQ+ peers.

The protesters say that the university has remained silent following the passing of Senate Bill 150 which bans gender affirming care for trans youth. The group is demanding that UofL support LGBTQ+ students and stand up against transphobia.

Students say they’ve gathered 1,000 signatures on an open letter to the university. It includes 138 faculty signatures. They hoped to discuss these matters during today’s Board of Trustees meeting.

“I hope that hear especially that if they desire to claim the University of Louisville as one of the most safe campuses for queer people in the South that they’re going to have to work to keep that up,” said Jared Cassity, YDSA at UofL co-chair.

Some of the demands that the group has includes increasing mental health and gender-affirming care providers at campus health, funding the LGBTQ center and improving campus housing policies.

The University of Louisville provided a statement on the protest, saying they plan to take action to address many of the issues.

Read the full statement below:

“We are aware that recent developments around the country, in the commonwealth and even on our campuses have negatively impacted our LGBTQ students, particularly our transgender students, and their many allies.

This is no small issue. As a university, we value care for others, diversity and inclusion and respect for our fellow Cardinals. We take very seriously any actions that aren’t aligned with those values. We have heard the concerns and are taking action to address those issues here on campus.

Throughout this semester, university leaders have engaged in considerable dialogue with affected students, our student leadership, faculty and staff and the community. In response to concerns raised, we have:

Included a request in the upcoming budget for increased student support services, including for our LGBTQ and other diverse groups;

Provided key training in transgender issues for student leaders, Physical Plant employees and officers in our UofL Police Department, with future training planned for additional members of the campus community;

Assessed and begun to make changes to our housing procedures to ensure fairness to all students.

Again, we want to express our support for our LGBTQ and trans students and will continue to work for the benefit of all our Cardinal community.”

