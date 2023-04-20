VOTE NOW: What should Shannon Cogan and Tawana Andrew wear on Derby Day?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s that time of year! Time to get the outfit and hat ready for Derby!

This year, we’re asking you to pick what WAVE Sunrise anchor Shannon Cogan and WAVE Sunrise meteorologist Tawana Andrew should wear on Derby Day.

When you vote, you’ll be entered into a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Rodes For Him and For Her.

Jordan Douglas of Rodes For Him and For Her chose the looks.

“There are no rules in fashion at the moment,” Douglas said.

So go ahead and pull out all the stops! For Andrew, she likes a dazzling red pantsuit by Badgley Mischka.

“Obviously you’re making such a splash with all of these sequins on,” Douglas said. “And I always love a full sequin moment.”

The tied belt gives the suit more dimension.

Christine Moore is the Featured Milliner of the Kentucky Derby. It’s the sixth time she’s been the Featured Milliner and was the first person to hold the Featured Milliner title.

She paired the sequin suit with a fascinator.

“I hand painted this fascinator,” Moore said. “And added sparkle to it.”

Andrew joked that if “the sun hits it the right way, you literally just light up across the track.”

Moore asked if it was going to be sunny. Andrew said with a smile “we need to wait a little bit to find out.”

To coordinate with Andrew, Douglas chose a strapless pink, Black Halo dress for Cogan.

“This is a body they do all the time,” Douglas said. “So, it’s super flattering and we know it’s a proven style.”

And since it’s Derby, let’s make it really shine.

“We love the metallic sheen on it, and it just gives it a pop,” Douglas said.

Moore said for Derby, many women prefer hats. The one she likes with Cogan’s dress is made from a paper weave.

“Go big or go home,” Moore said.

Plus, on the top, handmade silk flowers.

“For a couple of years, it’s been about brights. Now it’s about neon,” Moore said.

That’s option A.

For Option B, it’s blue tones.

For Andrew, a Shoshanna dress in a bold print.

“With this being a cotton dress and with the pockets it will be comfortable to wear all day long,” Douglas said. She said pockets are always a selling point.

She said with a one shoulder neckline, such as on Andrew’s dress, she likes a statement earring.

“Whenever you have something that’s higher, similar to this, you want a bigger and bolder earring,” Douglas said.

Moore paired the dress with this fascinator in the British style.

“This is a valid option especially because of the Royal Coronation being the same day as Derby,” Moore said.

The material of the fascinator lets light pour through.

“That’s patterned paper,” Moore said. “And it’s like a woven paper.”

Keeping with the blue tones, Douglas chose for Cogan a dress by Brazilian designer Pat Bo.

“She’s gone back to her hometown and taught women how to embroider, and stitch, and sew, so she really gives back to her home,” Douglas said

If this look is chosen, the back of the dress would be hemmed. But the high in the front/low in the back look would remain.

“We love the high low,” Douglas said. “Shows just a little bit of leg so makes it sexy. It gives you that train and really just a flow.”

The color of the dress is a jade.

“The color is one we are seeing a lot for spring but is also transitioning into fall,” Douglas said.

The fascinator features the handmade silk flowers Moore’s designs are known for.

“It’s not exactly the same color as your dress. but what’s nice is when you blend,” Moore said.

So now, it’s your decision.

What should Shannon and Tawana wear on Derby Day? Do you like the red/pink tones in Option A or the Blue tones in Option B?

You can vote right now by clicking or tapping here. You can vote one time per day. Voting ends on April 30.

You’ll find out the winning looks on Derby morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.