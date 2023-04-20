Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world

A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday. (Source: Terra Australias)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.

It was one of the few places in the world that was able to see the cosmic event.

Visitors from across the country, and the world, poured into the Town of Exmouth to get a glimpse of this rare solar event, when the sun, the Earth and the moon aligned to awe-inspiring effect.

Scientists, eclipse hunters and enthusiasts could be seen on Wednesday gearing up for the occasion at the viewing site in the town.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Male High School
Student injured after multiple fights confirmed at Male High School
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update

Latest News

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, convenes a House Judiciary Committee Field...
Appeals court halts House interview with ex-Trump prosecutor
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning...
BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff
FILE - Richard Glossip can still plead his case for clemency to the five-member Oklahoma Pardon...
Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s murder conviction
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 tires in the U.S.
Michelin recalls tires that don’t have enough snow traction
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed