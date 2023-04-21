18-year-old arrested in connection to homicide on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old from Louisville is facing murder charges after he was arrested in connection to a shooting inside a gas station in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened on April 2 just before 9 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Police responded to the Shell gas station at South 10th Street and West Broadway and found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway just before 9 p.m. (WAVE)

She was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as 44-year-old Theresa Thomas.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested Deshawn Duncan and charged him with one count of murder.

An arrest citation said surveillance video showed Duncan walking into the business visibly armed. An argument later broke out between Duncan and two female customers.

Documents said Thomas attempted to intervene and stop the argument before she was fatally shot.

Duncan is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

