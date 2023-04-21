2 Sellersburg troopers honored at Indiana awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police held their annual awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis on Thursday, honoring officers for their achievements

Troopers were recognized for their service, dedication, and bravery to the department and the citizens of Indiana, a release said.

Among those honored, are two troopers from the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post.

Trooper Christopher Rainey is the recipient of the 2022 Sellersburg Trooper of the Year Award. ISP said the award is presented to the trooper who achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in several areas, including traffic and criminal enforcement.

Rainey was appointed as a Trooper in 2018.

The 2022 Life Award was awarded to the top five troopers in Indiana in terms of the highest number of DUI arrests.

Trooper Justin Mears was one of the recipients and has now received this award for seven consecutive years.

Mears removed 62 impaired drivers off Indiana highways last year, ISP said. He has been an Indiana State Trooper for year and has made over 750 DUI arrests in his career.

