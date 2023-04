2023 Derby Marathon street closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Street closures and No Parking Areas for the 2023 Derby Marathon have been announced.

Cross traffic will be allowed at all intersections when it will not affect the race.

The following streets will be closed:

Adams Street from Campbell Street to Cable Street - 9 a.m. Friday, April 28 until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Main Street from Jackson Street to Brook Street - 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Preston Street from Main Street to River Road - 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

River Road from Witherspoon Street to Frankfort Road - 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street - 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street - 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street - 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Floyd Street and Main Street Intersection - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Main Street from Jackson Street to 20th Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

20th Street from Main Street to Market Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Market Street from 20th Street to 13th Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from 12th Street to 14th Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

13th Street from Market Street to Broadway - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Broadway from 15th Street to 2nd Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

4th Street from Broadway to Oakdale Ave - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 3rd Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

3rd Street from Central Avenue to Main Street - 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

No parking will be allowed along the route from 10 p.m. Friday, April 28 until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The following streets are No Parking Areas from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29:

Main Street from Hancock Street to 21st Street

20th Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

Market Street from 21st Street to 12th Street

13th Street from Market Street to Broadway

Broadway from 14th Street to 3rd Street

4th Street from Broadway to Central Avenue

Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

Central Avenue from 3rd Street to Taylor Boulevard

3rd Street from Central Avenue to River Road

Preston Street from Main Street to River Road

River Road from Preston Street to 1250 East River Road

Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to River Road

Adams Street from Witherspoon Street to Quincy Street

