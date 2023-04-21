American Ninja Warrior’s Matt Iseman in Louisville for ‘They’re Off!’ luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’d never know it by watching Matt Iseman make the crowd laugh at the They’re Off Luncheon at the Galt House Friday, but he basically had to be a Ninja Warrior just to get from Los Angeles to Louisville.

His flight here was canceled!

“Finally got a flight through San Francisco, that didn’t land in Louisville, it landed in Indianapolis at 7:30 this morning,” Iseman said. “Rented a car. Drove here. Showered. Tada.”

While emceeing the event, I spoke with him before he delivered the keynote speech.

Iseman said this is his third trip to Louisville.

“One of my best friends got married here at the Galt House,” Iseman said. “Right here at this very building.”

He’s never been able to make it to the Derby. This year, he’ll be shooting the finale in Las Vegas for the hit NBC show he hosts, American Ninja Warrior.

Few know Iseman’s first career was as a doctor.

He decided to ditch that and become a stand-up comic, which led him to American Ninja Warrior.

I asked him what would be harder, doing one of the obstacles on the show or riding in the Derby?

“The last two times I tried a course on American Ninja Warrior, I broke my foot and broke my ankle,” Iseman said.

And when he rode a horse?

“I got bucked,” Iseman said. “And I tell you, I did not get back on that horse. So honestly, I don’t know which would be harder. I think in both cases, I’m going to end up in the hospital.”

Matt’s path hasn’t been without turmoil. He faced cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. However, he lives by the motto laughter is the best medicine.

He said he’s looking forward to staying in Louisville on Saturday to witness all the action of Thunder Over Louisville.

