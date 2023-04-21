Authorities seeking next-of-kin of man who died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office is seeking information to locate relatives of a man who recently died.

The man has been identified as Gary L. Thomas, age 59. Thomas died April 20. His last known address was in the 1500 block of W. Chestnut.

Anyone with information about next-of-kin for Gary L. Thomas is asked to contact Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight at 502-574-1971.

