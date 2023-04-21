Aviation analysts join WAVE for Thunder Over Louisville telecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple of retired air force pilots will join WAVE News for the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show, where they’ll get to do what all pilots love to do.

“People who get into aviation just love aviation,” Retired Colonel Barry Gorter said. “All we want to talk about is flying planes.”

Gorter and Retired Brigadier General Rob Givens will join WAVE’s team during the broadcast of the Thunder Over Louisville air show.

Colonel Gorter led the Kentucky Air National Guard in Louisville for years. He’s flown a C-130 in this event before.

It’s a chance for the Guard to show everyone what they’re capable of.

“When we have the chance to showcase what we do, it’s a way of thanking our community for supporting us,” Gorter said,

Givens flew combat missions during Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. He’s also flown for Thunder Over Louisville.

“It’s neat as a native Louisvillian to come home and do that,” Givens said.

Givens and Gorter will be alongside WAVE anchors to help ‘pilot’ the conversation about the planes in the air.

”I’m never correcting the on-air anchors, that’s for sure,” joked Givens.

Givens also hopes Thunder can help lift Louisville past a couple of difficult weeks.

“It’s going to be a long process, obviously,” he said. “But this can be a first step. Let’s put a positive face forward and have a good time.”

