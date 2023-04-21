Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Baptist Health Floyd to open its new NICU

Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany
Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd will hold a ribbon cutting in celebration of its new NICU on Monday.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at the hospital located at 1850 State Street in New Albany.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this level of care to the families in our community,” Director of Women and Children’s Services Emily Banet said. “Separation is very difficult, and with the addition of this Level II NICU, we will be able to keep babies here in the facility and close to their parents while still receiving high quality, neonatal intensive care.”

After six years, Baptist Health Floyd fulfilled their certification requirements in April as a Level II Obstetric and Neonatal Care facility.

The new NICU has six bays to care for Level II babies. Baptist Health said babies are categorized as level II if they have or require any of the following:

  • 32 weeks gestation or more
  • Weigh at least 1,500 grams
  • Require respiratory support
  • Have low blood sugar
  • Need nutrition managed
  • Are sick and require antibiotics

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

Gov. Beshear: Longest period with lowest unemployment rates recorded in Kentucky
56-year-old Billie Davis
Evansville woman charged with federal hate crime in attack on IU student
Generic crime scene photo featuring the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Looking at some of the causes, solutions to Louisville’s violence problem
After a record number of deaths in 2021, fatal overdoses dropped 5% in 2022.
Ky. overdose deaths drop for the first time in 4 years