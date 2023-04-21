Baptist Health Floyd to open its new NICU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd will hold a ribbon cutting in celebration of its new NICU on Monday.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at the hospital located at 1850 State Street in New Albany.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this level of care to the families in our community,” Director of Women and Children’s Services Emily Banet said. “Separation is very difficult, and with the addition of this Level II NICU, we will be able to keep babies here in the facility and close to their parents while still receiving high quality, neonatal intensive care.”

After six years, Baptist Health Floyd fulfilled their certification requirements in April as a Level II Obstetric and Neonatal Care facility.

The new NICU has six bays to care for Level II babies. Baptist Health said babies are categorized as level II if they have or require any of the following:

32 weeks gestation or more

Weigh at least 1,500 grams

Require respiratory support

Have low blood sugar

Need nutrition managed

Are sick and require antibiotics

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.