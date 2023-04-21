FORECAST: Rain increases this afternoon and tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few gusty thunderstorms will be possible east of I-65 this afternoon

Small shower chance early Saturday and again Saturday afternoon

Air Show: 59° Mostly Cloudy Fireworks: Partly Cloudy 48°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will increase in a blotchy fashion through the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible, mainly east of I-65. A gradual increase in rainfall coverage will take place by late afternoon and certainly into tonight.

The widespread, steady rain continues tonight as an area of low-pressure moves by.

Rain will exit early Saturday morning; rainfall totals near an inch are expected. Expect a partly sunny setup early in the day with a small shower risk for mid-morning, and again later into the afternoon. Much of the day, however, will be dry with a mostly cloudy afternoon sky expected with cool temperatures and strong breeze at times.

The wind relaxes tomorrow night as we cool into the 40s during the evening, then the 30s by Sunday morning. Clouds will break up Saturday night as the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show lights up the sky.

Sunday looks cool overall with highs in the 50s; temperatures fall into the low 30s by Monday morning.

