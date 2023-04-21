Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rounds of rain through tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers and thunderstorms through tonight
  • Saturday starts dry for Thunder Over Louisville; isolated showers and gusty winds arrive by the afternoon
  • Much cooler on Sunday; Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain gradually moves in from the west this morning, becoming more widespread by the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as temperatures sit in the 60s; those further south and east could see highs near 70°. The widespread, steady rain continues tonight as an area of low-pressure moves by.

Rain will exit early Saturday morning; rainfall totals near an inch are expected. Saturday morning sunshine gives way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon as temperatures sit in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible tomorrow afternoon. The wind relaxes tomorrow night as we cool into the 40s during the evening, then the 30s by Sunday morning. Clouds will break up Saturday night as the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show lights up the sky.

Sunday looks cool overall with highs in the 50s; temperatures fall into the low 30s by Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, April 21, 2023

