Gov. Beshear: Longest period with lowest unemployment rates recorded in Kentucky

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has officially set the record for the longest period with the lowest unemployment rates in state history as April 2023 wraps up.

The state’s jobless rates has been between 3.8% and 4% over the past 15 months. The state government started tracking the unemployment rates back in 1976.

Kentucky also had a 2.3% job growth over pre-pandemic levels with nearly 46,000 more jobs compared to in February 2020.

Governor Beshear’s administration is projecting it will post the four highest years of budget surpluses in state history. Kentucky also has a rainy-day fund currently set at a record balance of $2.7 billion.

One of the Kentucky counties consistently recognized for having one of the lowest jobless rates in the state is Oldham County near Louisville.

For more information on Kentucky’s unemployment rates, click or tap here.

