Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race

According to Keeneland, Master of the Ring went down after another horse, Foreign Relations, veered in front of him.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland race on Wednesday.

According to Keeneland, Master of the Ring went down after another horse, Foreign Relations, veered in front of him.

The five-year-old horse suffered a catastrophic injury and had to be put down.

Foreign Relations won the race but was disqualified and placed last after a stewards inquiry.

According to the Daily Racing Form, Foreign Relations’ jockey, Flavian Prat, was suspended for three days due to the incident.

Master of the Ring is the second horse to die at Keeneland this season. Earlier this month, Goin to the Show suffered an injury and was euthanized.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
We’re asking you to pick what WAVE Sunrise anchor Shannon Cogan and WAVE Sunrise meteorologist...
VOTE NOW: What should Shannon Cogan and Tawana Andrew wear on Derby Day?
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

JCPS: Conway Middle School student cited after gun found inside locker
Woman dies at UofL Hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
FORECAST: Rounds of rain through tonight
Generic crime scene photo featuring the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Looking at some of the causes, solutions to Louisville’s violence problem
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway