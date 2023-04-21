JCPS: Conway Middle School student cited after gun found inside locker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools sent an email to families after a student reportedly brought a gun to Conway Middle School on Thursday.
A student told school staff that another student might have a gun in their backpack, according to the email. JCPS police and Louisville Metro police were called immediately and officers said that a gun was found in a backpack inside a student’s locker.
JCPS said the student has been cited.
Below is the email sent to families:
April 20, 2023
Dear Conway Middle School Families,
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we heightened our building security level today. I now have more information to share with you about what happened.
This afternoon, a student told us that another student might have a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we called JCPS Police and LMPD, which is part of our safety protocol. The investigation determined a gun was in a backpack that was inside a student’s locker.
I want to remind everyone that weapons are not allowed in any JCPS school or on a school bus. We take this matter very seriously and the student who brought the weapon to school will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, which includes suspension.
It is critical that we all work together to maintain the safety of our students and staff. We are thankful that a student followed our ‘see something, say something’ safety rule and brought today’s situation to our attention.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact the school office at 502-485-8233.
Thank you for your continued support of our students and staff at Conway Middle School.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jeannie Lett
Principal
