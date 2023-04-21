JCPS: Conway Middle School student cited after gun found inside locker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools sent an email to families after a student reportedly brought a gun to Conway Middle School on Thursday.

A student told school staff that another student might have a gun in their backpack, according to the email. JCPS police and Louisville Metro police were called immediately and officers said that a gun was found in a backpack inside a student’s locker.

JCPS said the student has been cited.

Below is the email sent to families:

April 20, 2023

Dear Conway Middle School Families,

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we heightened our building security level today. I now have more information to share with you about what happened.

This afternoon, a student told us that another student might have a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we called JCPS Police and LMPD, which is part of our safety protocol. The investigation determined a gun was in a backpack that was inside a student’s locker.

I want to remind everyone that weapons are not allowed in any JCPS school or on a school bus. We take this matter very seriously and the student who brought the weapon to school will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook , which includes suspension.

It is critical that we all work together to maintain the safety of our students and staff. We are thankful that a student followed our ‘see something, say something’ safety rule and brought today’s situation to our attention.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the school office at 502-485-8233.

Thank you for your continued support of our students and staff at Conway Middle School.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jeannie Lett

Principal

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.