Junior League of Louisville, SOAP Project hosts training to prevent human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Experts said Human trafficking is the second leading crime in the U.S. and the chances of trafficking increase around sporting events and other large events like the Kentucky Derby.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected in town over the next few weeks, local organizations want to inform the public on how to recognize the signs.

The Junior League of Louisville said the likelihood of human trafficking increases at sporting events and large events like Thunder over Louisville because of the surge of people that come into town.

To do their part to prevent it, they have partnered with the SOAP Project and local churches like the Farmdale Church of the Nazarene to train folks to see the signs and spread awareness.

Thunder and the Kentucky Derby are looked at as some of the most exciting events every year.

However for others, it can be the most dreadful.

Experts said Human Trafficking numbers skyrocket around major events, and the Junior League of Louisville is trying to prevent it.

“Because their model is to look at major sporting events and do outreach a week before that to bring awareness to all of the hotels, motels and 24/7 restaurants in the market,” Junior League of Louisville President Michelle Black White said.

To create that awareness, Black White said they’ve partnered with human trafficking outreach program the SOAP Project, to train volunteers and label soaps and other toiletries with information to save trafficking victims.

“And what we’ll do is, volunteers will come here tomorrow and we will have a couple hundred people here and everyone will help label the soaps and with some motels or nicer hotels we give them make-up wipes because everyone accepts different things and we will put together the folders that go out,” Black White said.

The idea to label soaps with information came from the SOAP Project’s Founder and trafficking survivor Theresa Flores who realized the only time she was ever alone was in the bathroom.

Sparking a thought to label soaps and other toiletries with information for how to get help through the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

With her help, Louisville has already seen progress.

“Last year when we did this, the SOAP Up effort for the Kentucky Derby was the most successful event that the SOAP Project had done with three of the four children that were on missing posters being identified,” explained Black White.

The groups said they vow to do what they can to help save lives.

“Once you know the signs and you see something, reach out and ask for help, get the authorities involved, call the national hotline and stuff because that may make the difference for one child and that’s all we need to do,” Black White shared.

The training will take place Saturday at Farmdale Church of the Nazarene from 10am-12pm

And from there, driving and riding volunteers will head to deliver the soaps and other toiletries to the hotels.

To sign up or learn how you can help, you can visit the Junior League Louisville website.

If you want to know more about SOAP Project you can check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.