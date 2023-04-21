Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Junior League of Louisville, SOAP Project hosts training to prevent human trafficking

Junior League Louisville partners with the SOAP Project and Farmdale Church of the Nazarene to train people to see the signs of human trafficking.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Experts said Human trafficking is the second leading crime in the U.S. and the chances of trafficking increase around sporting events and other large events like the Kentucky Derby.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected in town over the next few weeks, local organizations want to inform the public on how to recognize the signs.

The Junior League of Louisville said the likelihood of human trafficking increases at sporting events and large events like Thunder over Louisville because of the surge of people that come into town.

To do their part to prevent it, they have partnered with the SOAP Project and local churches like the Farmdale Church of the Nazarene to train folks to see the signs and spread awareness.

Thunder and the Kentucky Derby are looked at as some of the most exciting events every year.

However for others, it can be the most dreadful.

Experts said Human Trafficking numbers skyrocket around major events, and the Junior League of Louisville is trying to prevent it.

“Because their model is to look at major sporting events and do outreach a week before that to bring awareness to all of the hotels, motels and 24/7 restaurants in the market,” Junior League of Louisville President Michelle Black White said.

To create that awareness, Black White said they’ve partnered with human trafficking outreach program the SOAP Project, to train volunteers and label soaps and other toiletries with information to save trafficking victims.

“And what we’ll do is, volunteers will come here tomorrow and we will have a couple hundred people here and everyone will help label the soaps and with some motels or nicer hotels we give them make-up wipes because everyone accepts different things and we will put together the folders that go out,” Black White said.

The idea to label soaps with information came from the SOAP Project’s Founder and trafficking survivor Theresa Flores who realized the only time she was ever alone was in the bathroom.

Sparking a thought to label soaps and other toiletries with information for how to get help through the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

With her help, Louisville has already seen progress.

“Last year when we did this, the SOAP Up effort for the Kentucky Derby was the most successful event that the SOAP Project had done with three of the four children that were on missing posters being identified,” explained Black White.

The groups said they vow to do what they can to help save lives.

“Once you know the signs and you see something, reach out and ask for help, get the authorities involved, call the national hotline and stuff because that may make the difference for one child and that’s all we need to do,” Black White shared.

The training will take place Saturday at Farmdale Church of the Nazarene from 10am-12pm

And from there, driving and riding volunteers will head to deliver the soaps and other toiletries to the hotels.

To sign up or learn how you can help, you can visit the Junior League Louisville website.

If you want to know more about SOAP Project you can check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Heaviest rain arrives tonight, conditions improve for Thunder Over Louisville
The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to...
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled
Planning has been underway for weeks, but the installation is right on time as the city suffers...
7-story Muhammad Ali Mural coming to Chestnut Street Family YMCA
23 years later, Thundasia Turner agreed to meet to talk about it in the exact spot where her...
Thundasia details her Thunder Over Louisville birth