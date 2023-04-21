Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Humane Society assisting Eastern Ky. shelters recovering from floods

Organizers said many of the rural shelters are overcrowded and don’t get the support they need.
Organizers said many of the rural shelters are overcrowded and don’t get the support they need.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is in Eastern Kentucky assisting other shelters impacted by flooding last year.

The shelter organization said it has made multiple trips since Tuesday delivering free pet veterinary services to local residents and giving supplies and support to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter and the Floyd County Animal Shelter, according to a release.

Animals in need of urgent medical care have been taken back to KHS for treatment, including a dog with tumors and Demodectic mange and a cat with a damaged eye.

Thousands of dollars of medical, cleaning, office and shelter supplies have been donated to the Eastern Ky. shelters along with hundreds of hours of volunteer support.

Organizers said many of the rural shelters are overcrowded and don’t get the support they need.

“Our hearts go out to the communities recovering from the devastating floods in July,” Alisa Gray, President & CEO of KHS said in a release. “We have been supporting shelters and animals in the region since the flooding and it’s important that we continue to be there for them as they continue to recover by bringing in much-needed supplies, veterinary care and staff support.”

“We’re really thankful that KHS came out to help us with everything, because there are only 4 employees here so we really need all the help we can get,” Elexid Craft, an FCAS employee said.

KHS has been assisting the region since flooding began in July, and has transported more than 270 cats, dos, kittens and puppies to KHS from shelters in the hardest hit areas to help make room for pets displaced by the flooding.

For more information on the Kentucky Humane Society, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

Crystal Young had been up in her bed when she decided to pull out her phone and play Instant...
‘A total surprise’: Louisville woman wins more than $100K on Kentucky Lottery app
Authorities seeking next-of-kin of man who died
Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany
Baptist Health Floyd to open its new NICU
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Heaviest rain arrives tonight, conditions improve for Thunder Over Louisville