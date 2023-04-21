Kentucky Humane Society assisting Eastern Ky. shelters recovering from floods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is in Eastern Kentucky assisting other shelters impacted by flooding last year.

The shelter organization said it has made multiple trips since Tuesday delivering free pet veterinary services to local residents and giving supplies and support to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter and the Floyd County Animal Shelter, according to a release.

Animals in need of urgent medical care have been taken back to KHS for treatment, including a dog with tumors and Demodectic mange and a cat with a damaged eye.

Thousands of dollars of medical, cleaning, office and shelter supplies have been donated to the Eastern Ky. shelters along with hundreds of hours of volunteer support.

Organizers said many of the rural shelters are overcrowded and don’t get the support they need.

“Our hearts go out to the communities recovering from the devastating floods in July,” Alisa Gray, President & CEO of KHS said in a release. “We have been supporting shelters and animals in the region since the flooding and it’s important that we continue to be there for them as they continue to recover by bringing in much-needed supplies, veterinary care and staff support.”

“We’re really thankful that KHS came out to help us with everything, because there are only 4 employees here so we really need all the help we can get,” Elexid Craft, an FCAS employee said.

KHS has been assisting the region since flooding began in July, and has transported more than 270 cats, dos, kittens and puppies to KHS from shelters in the hardest hit areas to help make room for pets displaced by the flooding.

For more information on the Kentucky Humane Society, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.