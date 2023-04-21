LMPD: Man arrested in connection to shooting on West Broadway
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police department made an arrest on Thursday afternoon in connection to a fatal shooting.
The shooting occurred on April 2, according to a Twitter post from LMPD.
The victim of was 44-year-old Theresa Thomas, officials said.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested 18-year-old Deshawn Duncan. He is being charged with murder and is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
