LMPD: Man arrested in connection to shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police department made an arrest on Thursday afternoon in connection to a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred on April 2, according to a Twitter post from LMPD.

The victim of was 44-year-old Theresa Thomas, officials said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested 18-year-old Deshawn Duncan. He is being charged with murder and is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

