Looking at some of the causes, solutions to Louisville’s violence problem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville tries to get into the thunder and Derby spirit, violence hangs over the metro.

We’ve heard from both sides of the political aisles about how to stop the bloodshed.

Tonight the Jefferson County GOP heard some interesting thoughts in a presentation about the violence in Louisville and how it could be stopped. It might’ve been a meeting of Republicans, but it was hardly political.

It was group of people trying to learn about what’s going on in their city and how they can help.

Last week’s violence grabbed headlines, but it’s really a problem that’s been going on for years.

“All four of our deadliest years ever have been since 2016,” said Josh Crawford from the Center of Opportunity.

Josh Crawford is the Director of Criminal Justice Initiatives at the Center of Opportunity and he spoke to the crowd the cause of violence and how to combat it.

“One of the things that has gotten a lot of attention recently especially in the wake of the shootings in Chickasaw, there is insufficient protections locally for witnesses,” Crawford said.

Last Sunday, Mayor Craig Greenberg touched on this. He pleaded with people who might’ve witnessed something to go to police.

“Please call someone,” Greenberg said at a community event at Chickasaw Park. “Call 574-LMPD or you heard earlier, if you’re not comfortable doing that even though you are kept anonymous, call someone else who might be able to reach out.”

Crawford said in some communities, the offenders are more present than the protection. He said to eliminate that fear, better protection needs to be offered for witnesses.

“Then you get better cooperation, you get better homicide clearance rates,” Crawford said. “And when you get better homicide clearance rates, there’s more confidence in law enforcement generally, there’s a better perception of safety.”

Another idea is one that was recently floated by Attorney General Daniel Cameron. His idea is putting a State Police precinct in Jefferson County.

Crawford said state police having a more collaborative role could help the city.

“For far too long, the state has sort of washed its hands of Jefferson County as it relates to public safety questions,” Crawford said.

Mayor Greenberg has received some scrutiny because of the explosion of violence that has happened since the start of his term.

Crawford said something that some in the crowd of Republicans might not have expected.

“The Greenberg administration,” Crawford said. “Whether you voted for the gentleman or not, has taken steps to try and improve the safety of this city.”

He said Greenberg inherited a difficult situation. He pointed to the administration’s simplification of the Group Violence Intervention strategy and the strengthening of the relationship between the city and their federal partners

With something as complex as crime politics is going to come up, but people at the meeting were still happy to hear positive things. Even if it was for a Democrat mayor.

“Regardless of party we all want what is best for this city. And I’m going to cheer when I hear there are good things that are helping our community,” said Don Fitzpatrick, the chair of the Jefferson County GOP.

After Crawford spoke, he took questions from the crowd and there were discussions about how people can get more involved and help in their community.

