Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville, Indiana hospitals offer drop off sites for National Drug Take Back Day

The National Drug Take Back Day
The National Drug Take Back Day(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, people can bring their unwanted medications to collection sites to help reduce prescription drug misuse.

This year, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 22.

Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd are working with law enforcement to coordinate drop-off sites. All collection sites are staffed by law enforcement and other authorized collectors.

All sites will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baptist Health Louisville said St. Matthew’s Police officers will accept medications in the parking lot of 4007 Kresge Way.

In addition, Jefferson County Sheriff’s officers will take medications for disposal at 11701 Bluegrass Parkway.

Drop boxes will also be located near the Emergency Room entrance at Baptist Health Floyd located at 1850 State Street, New Albany, Indiana.

To find a collection site in your area, click or tap here.

A variety of medications are accepted, including pet medications. Most collection sites accept the following types of drugs:

  • capsules
  • creams
  • inhalers
  • non-aerosol sprays
  • ointments
  • patches
  • pills
  • vials

Vape pens and e-cigarette devices must not contain batteries are also accepted, but should not contain batteries.

Prohibited items include:

  • aerosol cans
  • household hazard waste (such as gas, oil, and pesticides)
  • illegal drugs
  • items with blood or other bodily fluids
  • medications that contain iodine
  • mercury thermometers
  • personal care products (such as soap, lotion, and sunscreen)
  • sharps/syringes

People can still dispose of their medications safely after National Drug Take Back Day. Several pharmacies, hospitals, and law enforcement facilities operate drug collection sites all year long. To find one, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

Lucy the toco toucan is nearly seven years old and is making her way from the Saint Louis Zoo...
Meet Lucy, Louisville Zoo’s first toco toucan
Deshawn Duncan, 18
18-year-old arrested in connection to homicide on West Broadway
Thunder Over Louisville
Complete guide to Thunder Over Louisville 2023
Louisville Metro police said a woman was killed in a shooting that happened in early April.
18-year-old arrested in connection to homicide on West Broadway