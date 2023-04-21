Louisville, Indiana hospitals offer drop off sites for National Drug Take Back Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, people can bring their unwanted medications to collection sites to help reduce prescription drug misuse.

This year, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 22.

Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd are working with law enforcement to coordinate drop-off sites. All collection sites are staffed by law enforcement and other authorized collectors.

All sites will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baptist Health Louisville said St. Matthew’s Police officers will accept medications in the parking lot of 4007 Kresge Way.

In addition, Jefferson County Sheriff’s officers will take medications for disposal at 11701 Bluegrass Parkway.

Drop boxes will also be located near the Emergency Room entrance at Baptist Health Floyd located at 1850 State Street, New Albany, Indiana.

To find a collection site in your area, click or tap here.

A variety of medications are accepted, including pet medications. Most collection sites accept the following types of drugs:

capsules

creams

inhalers

non-aerosol sprays

ointments

patches

pills

vials

Vape pens and e-cigarette devices must not contain batteries are also accepted, but should not contain batteries.

Prohibited items include:

aerosol cans

household hazard waste (such as gas, oil, and pesticides)

illegal drugs

items with blood or other bodily fluids

medications that contain iodine

mercury thermometers

personal care products (such as soap, lotion, and sunscreen)

sharps/syringes

People can still dispose of their medications safely after National Drug Take Back Day. Several pharmacies, hospitals, and law enforcement facilities operate drug collection sites all year long. To find one, click or tap here.

