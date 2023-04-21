Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of gruesome triple murder found competent to stand trial

Brice Rhodes, 32, is charged with the murders of brothers Maurice Gordon, 15, and Larry Ordway,...
Brice Rhodes, 32, is charged with the murders of brothers Maurice Gordon, 15, and Larry Ordway, 14, along with Christopher Jones.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who has been awaiting trial nearly seven years on three murder charges has been found competent to stand trial.

Brice Rhodes, 32, is charged with the murders of brothers Maurice Gordon, 15, and Larry Ordway, 14, along with Christopher Jones.

The bodies of Gordon and Ordway were found in a the afternoon of May 22, 2016 near the intersection of S. 41st Street and River Park Drive. The teens had been stabbed and burned.

Jones was shot to death on May 4, 2016 when Rhodes mistook him for someone else. A co-defendent in the case says Gordon and Ordway were in the car with Rhodes when Jones was killed.

Now that Rhodes has been declared competent, he will be back in court for a pretrial conference on August 3. A jury trial is set to begin December 11.

