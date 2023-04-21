Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Meet Lucy, Louisville Zoo’s first toco toucan

Lucy the toco toucan is nearly seven years old and is making her way from the Saint Louis Zoo...
Lucy the toco toucan is nearly seven years old and is making her way from the Saint Louis Zoo to Louisville.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced the debut of a new species never seen before within the zoo.

Lucy the toco toucan is nearly seven years old and is making her way from the Saint Louis Zoo to Louisville, according to a release.

She will share her home with the zoo’s hyacinth macaws in a newly renovated exhibit across from the jaguar exhibit.

Louisville Zoo said toco toucans are the largest and best-known toucan species, native to open woodlands in locations such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Peru.

Toucan bills can be up to 25 inches long and are used in courtship display and as a defensive weapon, as well as helping reach nearby fruit and eggs from other birds’ nests, the zoo said.

Global population of the toco toucan is unknown but believed to be around 10,000 birds.

The Louisville Zoo is open daily, year-round with current hours listed as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

The National Drug Take Back Day
Louisville, Indiana hospitals offer drop off sites for National Drug Take Back Day
Deshawn Duncan, 18
18-year-old arrested in connection to homicide on West Broadway
Thunder Over Louisville
Complete guide to Thunder Over Louisville 2023
Louisville Metro police said a woman was killed in a shooting that happened in early April.
18-year-old arrested in connection to homicide on West Broadway