Meet Lucy, Louisville Zoo’s first toco toucan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced the debut of a new species never seen before within the zoo.

Lucy the toco toucan is nearly seven years old and is making her way from the Saint Louis Zoo to Louisville, according to a release.

She will share her home with the zoo’s hyacinth macaws in a newly renovated exhibit across from the jaguar exhibit.

Louisville Zoo said toco toucans are the largest and best-known toucan species, native to open woodlands in locations such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Peru.

Toucan bills can be up to 25 inches long and are used in courtship display and as a defensive weapon, as well as helping reach nearby fruit and eggs from other birds’ nests, the zoo said.

Global population of the toco toucan is unknown but believed to be around 10,000 birds.

The Louisville Zoo is open daily, year-round with current hours listed as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

