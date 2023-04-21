Noise, hard work at Waterfront Park ahead of Thunder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Thunder brings a steady parade of trucks and trailers to Waterfront Park.

Food and drink vendors arrive to prepare for a long day of serving thousands of people at Thunder Over Louisville.

”I feel like I’m not as prepared as I should be,” vendor Dixie Youst of Mama Bear’s Kitchen said. “I feel like there’s no amount of time you can take to be prepared for something this big.”

Youst previously attended Thunder as a fan. This will be her first time serving up loads of fried food from behind a grill. The gang at Mama Bear’s Kitchen is already a little nervous.

”I’ve seen how crazy the lines got and I’ve seen how chaotic things could be,” Youst said. “So I’m hoping and praying that we prepped enough just to be able to get by.”

Vendors set up as aircraft practiced overhead, offering a deafening preview of the Thunder air show.

“You get used to it, “Vendor Darrell Tate said as he unloaded hundreds of pounds of turkey legs.

“Gets easier when the event’s over,” Tate said laughing. “When I sell out of them I don’t have to pick any of them up.”

Vendor Tim Fliger is working Thunder for the 12th time and he expects the usual challenge.

“It’s hectic,” Fliger said as he began cooking up meats ahead of the Saturday rush. “During the day everybody comes down for the air show. But then a little later on at night, everybody comes down for dinner, for the fireworks show.”

Fliger said his rule for success at Thunder is that it is “better to have too much than not enough.”

