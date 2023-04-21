Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Noise, hard work at Waterfront Park ahead of Thunder

Food and drink vendors arrive to prepare for a long day of serving thousands of people at...
Food and drink vendors arrive to prepare for a long day of serving thousands of people at Thunder Over Louisville.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Thunder brings a steady parade of trucks and trailers to Waterfront Park.

Food and drink vendors arrive to prepare for a long day of serving thousands of people at Thunder Over Louisville.

”I feel like I’m not as prepared as I should be,” vendor Dixie Youst of Mama Bear’s Kitchen said. “I feel like there’s no amount of time you can take to be prepared for something this big.”

Youst previously attended Thunder as a fan. This will be her first time serving up loads of fried food from behind a grill. The gang at Mama Bear’s Kitchen is already a little nervous.

”I’ve seen how crazy the lines got and I’ve seen how chaotic things could be,” Youst said. “So I’m hoping and praying that we prepped enough just to be able to get by.”

Vendors set up as aircraft practiced overhead, offering a deafening preview of the Thunder air show.

“You get used to it, “Vendor Darrell Tate said as he unloaded hundreds of pounds of turkey legs.

“Gets easier when the event’s over,” Tate said laughing. “When I sell out of them I don’t have to pick any of them up.”

Vendor Tim Fliger is working Thunder for the 12th time and he expects the usual challenge.

“It’s hectic,” Fliger said as he began cooking up meats ahead of the Saturday rush. “During the day everybody comes down for the air show. But then a little later on at night, everybody comes down for dinner, for the fireworks show.”

Fliger said his rule for success at Thunder is that it is “better to have too much than not enough.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

A former Louisville Metro Police officer is facing federal civil rights charges after firing...
Officer charged in protest related use of force
Before you hit the water, make sure your boat’s in good condition, your safety equipment is on...
United States Coast Guard, LMPD remind boaters of rules, regulations for Thunder Day
ISP troopers (Left) Christopher Rainey and (Right) Justin Mears
2 Sellersburg troopers honored at Indiana awards ceremony
We have some tips to help plan your parking and exit strategies.
Plan your exit strategy early for Thunder Over Louisville