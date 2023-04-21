Officer charged in protest related use of force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police officer is facing federal civil rights charges after firing rubber bullets during the downtown protests.

The incident happened in May 2020, where court documents say Richard Wiedo used unreasonable force and violated a victim’s civil rights when Wiedo fired rubber bullets at him.

LMPD wouldn’t comment on the indictment when asked, but the department did say Wiedo resigned last June, nearly two years after the incident.

The charging document said the incident happened while the victim posed no threat to anyone.

The case is one of several protest-related cases investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

Wiedo’s sentencing date is schedule for May 10.

His attorney declined to comment pending the outcome of the case.

