Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officer charged in protest related use of force

A former Louisville Metro Police officer is facing federal civil rights charges after firing...
A former Louisville Metro Police officer is facing federal civil rights charges after firing rubber bullets during the downtown protests.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police officer is facing federal civil rights charges after firing rubber bullets during the downtown protests.

The incident happened in May 2020, where court documents say Richard Wiedo used unreasonable force and violated a victim’s civil rights when Wiedo fired rubber bullets at him.

LMPD wouldn’t comment on the indictment when asked, but the department did say Wiedo resigned last June, nearly two years after the incident.

The charging document said the incident happened while the victim posed no threat to anyone.

The case is one of several protest-related cases investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

Wiedo’s sentencing date is schedule for May 10.

His attorney declined to comment pending the outcome of the case.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

Food and drink vendors arrive to prepare for a long day of serving thousands of people at...
Noise, hard work at Waterfront Park ahead of Thunder
Before you hit the water, make sure your boat’s in good condition, your safety equipment is on...
United States Coast Guard, LMPD remind boaters of rules, regulations for Thunder Day
ISP troopers (Left) Christopher Rainey and (Right) Justin Mears
2 Sellersburg troopers honored at Indiana awards ceremony
We have some tips to help plan your parking and exit strategies.
Plan your exit strategy early for Thunder Over Louisville