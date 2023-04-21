Oldham County Police searching for missing 24-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Police Department is searching for missing 24-year-old Fynn Isenhart to check on his welfare.

Isenhart’s family has not seen him since 1 p.m. on Thursday when he left his residence in Goshen, KY on a bicycle, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a striped T-shirt, tan shorts and red shoes.

Isenhart has a medical condition that requires medication and it is not known if he has any with him.

Officials said Isenhart may appear to be confused, non-verbal, agitated or run away if approached.

OCPD is asking for anyone with information on Isenhart’s location to please contact Oldham County Dispatch at (502) 222-0111 and request an officer contact them regarding Missing Person Report 30-23-0867.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.