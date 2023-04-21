Parents of 2-year-old killed in February house fire remember their daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is one step closer to getting answers.

Two-year-old Sapphire Attieh and 35-year-old Natacha Turner died in a house fire in February near Iroquois Park.

This week, LMPD charged Kentrell Queen with murder and arson.

Now that he’s behind bars, Sapphire’s parents are ready to talk about their loss.

Both Katrina Attieh and Jalen Forrest say Valentine’s Day will never be the same for them.

The two were preparing for a date when Jalen received a call that his cousin died in a house fire and his two year-old daughter was rushed to the hospital.

What followed was the longest drive of their lives and a two month nightmare they can’t seem to wake up from.

“I cry man, I cry. I cry, I’ve cried constantly,” shared Sapphire’s father Jalen Forrest.

Learning their daughter was rushed to the hospital after a house fire, struck fear into the hearts of Jalen Forrest and Katrina Attieh and when they finally arrived, that fear was confirmed.

“When we got to the hospital they told us that the Chaplin wanted to speak with us and I mean we already knew what that meant,” Forrest said. “And it just, it just, it just really hurt.”

The two affectionately called her Sapphy and described her as a smart and talented young girl with an aura that could light up a room.

“She was a really sweet baby, very smart and she was just my whole life and everything I did was for her,” Sapphire’s mother Katrina Attieh said.

For Forrest, the pain was two-fold. His cousin Natacha was babysitting Sapphire when the fire ignited.

A cause they initially believed involved no foul play.

“We thought it was an accident,” Attieh said. “That’s what they were leaning towards, that it was an accidental fire so we didn’t know that it was caused by somebody or what really happened.”

Kentrell Queen was someone Forrest said they met one time at Natacha’s home and at the time he didn’t think anything of him.

When he learned that Queen was being extradited from Texas to be indicted for murder and arson, Forrest wished he intervened.

“To know that he was capable of doing something like that,” Forrest said. “Like man, I wish I would have stopped him when I saw him.”

Knowing he’s now behind bars makes them feel like they’re one step closer to justice.

“There’s some relief that he’s still not just out running around here possibly hurting other people and maybe we can get some answers to why he did something like this,” Attieh said.

Forrest said Sapphy and Natacha had an unbreakable bond so it gives him some solace that they were together even though he misses them both dearly.

Queen was arraigned Wednesday and his next court date is set for May 30th at 9:15 am.

The indictment against him doesn’t detail how the fire started.

Attieh said she plans to be there while Forrest says he’s taking things day by day.

