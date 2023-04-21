Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of Constant Comment Place around 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found an adult victim who had been stabbed, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Upon further investigation, it appears the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of North Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.