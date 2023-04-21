Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pet sitter booked after dozens of animals found dead, neglected, police say

By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Knox County pet sitter accused of neglecting animals in her care has been booked and charged, authorities said.

Haylee Morris, 23, was charged previously but not booked on charges relating to a large animal cruelty case that saw at least 25 animals recovered and 25 more animals reported dead.

The initial case that sparked an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office involved a woman who said that her dog was not fed for days, claims which sheriff’s office officials said were verified by a veterinarian.

Haylee Morris is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of...
Haylee Morris is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of cruelty to animals and violation of rabies laws for not vaccinating animals, officials said.(JIMS)

Seven additional reports were filed at the house, which responding officers reported to be in extremely poor condition.

Morris is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of cruelty to animals and violation of rabies laws for not vaccinating animals.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several calls made to Morris’ home. One responding deputy said in a report that “a strong smell of urine was emitting from the home. Flies were flying between the blinds and windows. Animal hair covered the trim on the inside of the windows.”

That same report in September of 2022 noted that Morris had adopted 15 animals from Young-Williams Animal Center and only one of them was alive when the report was made. Among the animals that died were eight rabbits, two birds, two hamsters, a dog and a cat, according to the report.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

Organizers said many of the rural shelters are overcrowded and don’t get the support they need.
Kentucky Humane Society assisting Eastern Ky. shelters recovering from floods
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Gov. Beshear: Longest period with lowest unemployment rates recorded in Kentucky
The National Drug Take Back Day
Louisville, Indiana hospitals offer drop off sites for National Drug Take Back Day