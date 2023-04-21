StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Tracking rain and a few thunderstorms this afternoon that will expand into a larger area of steady rain tonight.

Saturday still looks to feature some sunshine early in the day with a brief shower possible. Then more clouds form into the afternoon along with a gusty wind around 30 mph and perhaps another brief shower or sprinkle. Temperatures at the waterfront will be in the 50s all day and drop into the 40s for the fireworks!!

Have fun and stay safe!

