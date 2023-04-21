Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/21

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Tracking rain and a few thunderstorms this afternoon that will expand into a larger area of steady rain tonight.

Saturday still looks to feature some sunshine early in the day with a brief shower possible. Then more clouds form into the afternoon along with a gusty wind around 30 mph and perhaps another brief shower or sprinkle. Temperatures at the waterfront will be in the 50s all day and drop into the 40s for the fireworks!!

Have fun and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
We’re asking you to pick what WAVE Sunrise anchor Shannon Cogan and WAVE Sunrise meteorologist...
VOTE NOW: What should Shannon Cogan and Tawana Andrew wear on Derby Day?
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

ThunderTALK! 4/21
We’ve seen varying temperatures ranging from 34°F to 87°F on Thunder Day.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts Thunder Over Louisville
JCPS: Conway Middle School student cited after gun found inside locker
Woman dies at UofL Hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway