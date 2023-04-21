Contact Troubleshooters
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled

Plenty of viewing, party options still available for Thunder Over Louisville
The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to see your favorite planes and the fireworks show.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival has released the official show schedule highlighting when you’ll be able to see your favorite planes and the fireworks show.

This year’s Thunder Over Louisville is themed “Through the Decades,” showcasing the events 33-year history and evoking nostalgia, festival organizers said.

The complete schedule is listed below (aircraft and times are subject to change on show day):

  • 9 a.m. North Great Lawn Opens (Pegasus Pin Admission) – Featuring the UPS Flight Deck Viewing Area, AKIMA Military Interactive Display Area & South Great Lawn Opens
  • 11 a.m. Thunder Chow Wagon @ Waterfront Park opens (Pegasus Pin Admission), Belvedere Opens (Pegasus Pin Admission), Meijer Family Fun Zone at the Big Four Lawn opens (Pegasus Pin Admission), ThunderWear merchandise booths open at 9 locations, Thunder on the Ground opens (ALL interactive experiences)
  • 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MIX 106.9 Pre-Thunder Show
  • 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Pegasus Pin Booths open at 8 locations
  • 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. BANNER TOWS Begin on both sides of the river
  • 2:30 p.m. – Katie Mac Trio and Soul Circus on Miller Lite Music Stage inside the Thunder Chow Wagon
  • 2:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. OHIO RIVER CLOSED TO COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC FOR AIR SHOW
  • 3:00 p.m. – Air Show Begins/Official Thunder Broadcast on WAVE and MIX 106.9
  • 3:00 p.m. – F-16 Viper (180th FW, Toledo ANG, OH)
  • 3:10 p.m. – U.S. Army Golden Knights, Day Demonstration (Fort Bragg, NC)
  • 3:35 p.m. – UPS Airlines Airbus 300A (Louisville IAP, KY)
  • 3:39 p.m. – HC-144 Ocean Sentry, (U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile AL)
  • 3:49 p.m. – UH-60 Blackhawk, (8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, Ft. Knox KY)
  • 4:09 p.m. – CT-155, “Hawk” (4 Wing Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force, Alberta CA)
  • 4:19 p.m. – BREAK
  • 4:26 p.m. – C-130J Super Hercules/123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)
  • 4:38 p.m. – P-51D “Swamp Fox”
  • 4:48 p.m. – A-10 Warthog (122nd Fighter Wing, Ft. Wayne, IN)
  • 4:58 p.m. – Matt Younkin Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo
  • 5:10 p.m. – T-38A Talon (Beale AFB, CA)
  • 5:12 p.m. – C-17 Globemaster III (167th Airlift Wing, ANG Base, Martinsburg, WV)
  • 5:22 p.m. – Waco Taperwing (Nick Coleman, Bowman Field, Louisville KY)
  • 5:30 p.m. – BREAK
  • 5:37 p.m. – USAF F-35A Demo Team (Hill AFB, UT)
  • 5:57 p.m. – USAF Heritage Flight
  • 6:07 p.m. – KC-46 Pegasus, (Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst AFB, PA)
  • 6:15 p.m. – KC-135 Stratotanker (70th ARS, Grissom ARB, IN)
  • 6:25 p.m. – F-86 Saber, (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan IL)
  • 6:33 p.m. – KC Flight RV-8′s (Kansas City, MO)
  • 6:45 p.m. – BREAK
  • 7:00 p.m. – E-2C Hawkeye Demo, Naval Air Station Norfolk, VA
  • 7:10 p.m. – Navy P-8 Orion, (U.S. Navy Air Test and Eval Squadron 1, Pax River)
  • 7:18 p.m. – Navy EA-18 Growler Demo Team, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA
  • 7:30 p.m. – Navy F-35C Demo Team (Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA)
  • 7:42 p.m. – Navy Legacy Flight
  • 7:52 p.m. – BREAK
  • 7:59 p.m. – Yak 52 (Bowman Field, Louisville KY)
  • 8:09 p.m. – Smoke On
  • 8:19 p.m. – Carbon Cub Float Plane (Bowman Field)
  • 8:26 p.m. – Sunset
  • 8:39 p.m. – U.S. Army Golden Knights, Night Demonstration (Fort Bragg, NC)
  • 8:59 p.m. – Magic by Moonlight, Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo (Younkin Airshows)
  • 9:14 p.m. – Louisville Tribute
  • 9:15 p.m. – Meijer Moment (Thunder Fans Help Light Up the Waterfront)
  • 9:16 p.m. – Drone Show Powered by LG&E
  • 9:27 p.m. – System Check: Clear Airspace
  • 9:30 p.m. – Boom! Fireworks!
  • 10:00 p.m. Thunder FoodFest Continues at the Chow Wagon until 11 p.m.
  • 11:00 p.m. - Ohio River opens to normal traffic

Watch all-day coverage of Thunder Over Louisville begins at 2:30 p.m. on TV and online on all our streaming platforms.

