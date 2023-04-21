Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season

The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could...
The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could be seen, but there was no penetration.(Blue Ridge Wildlife Center)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, Va. (Gray News) – A snapping turtle’s shell was broken while likely on the hunt for love, and employees at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center are helping it put back the pieces.

According to the center, many turtle species are mating this time of year and crossing roads to find potential partners, often getting hit in the process.

A Good Samaritan saw this turtle on the road and brought it in for care, the center said in a post on Facebook.

The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. According to the center, the body cavity could be seen, but there was no penetration.

“Given the large portion of missing bone, the prognosis is guarded, but we are doing everything possible to get this turtle healed up and hopefully back out later this year,” the center wrote in the post.

If you find an uninjured turtle near the road and are in a safe position to stop, only move it across the road and in the direction it was headed.

“Never move a turtle to a ‘better location,’ like a pond, lake or area away from a highway. They know where they want to be,” the center explained.

The wildlife center also said to never lift a turtle by the tail because it could cause permanent spinal damage, and to never make them bite a stick or other object as it could damage or break its jaw.

Lift the turtle from the hind end to scoot it safely across the road.

“Never put your hands near the face of ANY turtle as ALL turtles are capable of biting,” the center warned.

If you spot an injured turtle, call your closest wildlife rehabilitator for help.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

Crystal Young had been up in her bed when she decided to pull out her phone and play Instant...
‘A total surprise’: Louisville woman wins more than $100K on Kentucky Lottery app
Authorities seeking next-of-kin of man who died
The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways
Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany
Baptist Health Floyd to open its new NICU
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
LIVE: Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’