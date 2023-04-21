United States Coast Guard, LMPD remind boaters of rules, regulations for Thunder Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police River Patrol and the US Coast Guard will be patrolling the river for Thunder Over Louisville and have rules and reminders for boaters.

”We are out there to ensure that everyone is being safe out on the water and everybody is enjoying this event,” Lt. Michael Franke-Rose, US Coast Guard said.

The US Coast guard asks everyone to stay away from the firework barges. Boating anywhere upriver from the Big Four Bridge is off limits.

”There’s going to be plenty of other government agencies and volunteers out there marking that picket line to ensure that boaters are anchoring in the correct area,” Franke-Rose said.

Water levels are expected to be safe Saturday at 12 and a half feet. The Coast Guard said the average river water temperature during Thunder Over Louisville is expected to be 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and at this temperature hypothermia can occur.

Before you hit the water, make sure your boat’s in good condition, your safety equipment is on board, you are wearing a lifejacket and that your boat plugs are inserted.

Navigation lights must be displayed between sunset and sunrise.

Officials remind boaters to use caution maneuvering in the currents. Make sure your anchor line is three times the depth of the water, approximately 36 feet.

Always boat sober, and watch your batteries by either leaving it completely on during the fireworks or turning it off.

Heading back to the dock, have patience, be careful of debris that could be difficult to see at night, and be aware of other boaters.

For a full map of restricted areas, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.