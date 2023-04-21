Contact Troubleshooters
Woman dies at UofL Hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died at University of Louisville Hospital Thursday night after a crash on the Watterson Expressway.

The crash happened April 15 around noon on I-264 East near mile marker 23. That’s near the exit to get on I-71 just past Brownsboro Road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said that 68-year-old Wendy Hatfield died from blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled as an accident.

